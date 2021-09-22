Market Trends: Land Parcels Sold

Back in early July, we looked at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city, from May 31 back to June 1 the prior year (for May 31 of 2019, 2020 and 2021). Let’s refresh the data and shift the window, this time looking from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year. Sales quantities doubled, in the 1- to 5-acre range, in Bigfork and Polson (2021 vs 2020).
I sorted the cities by most-to-least expensive, in median sold price per acre (lines, same colors, using right axis range). All cities but Polson show serious per acre sold price increases, in the 2021 1- to 5-acre range; Columbia Falls pretty much doubled in cost from 2020 to 2021, in the 6- to 10-acre range! Polson continues its low price trend.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
