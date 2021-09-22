Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept 22

Class AA proved decisively that it is very much a class of haves and the have-nots. Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel toppled No. 3 Kalispell Glacier 29-21 on a Friday night where the other six games were decided by 57, 49, 42, 42, 41 and 31 points; the only other semi-interesting Class AA game was Billings Senior’s 35-21 win over Bozeman Gallatin on Thursday night.

Here’s to a more competitive Friday night this week.

Upcoming Class AA game of the week. No. 1 Missoula Sentinel (3-0) takes its perfect record to No. 5 Helena (3-1), where Bengals QB Kaden Huot will try to match his blowout performance at Missoula Hellgate in which his seven TDs broke an 86-year-old school record.

As for Class A, the top five teams all won convincingly, with Hamilton (4-0) solidifying No. 1 by trouncing Butte Central 49-14 and No. 2 Laurel (3-0) fending off the toughest challenge by downing previously unbeaten Lewistown 28-21 on the road.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: High-flying No. 5 Polson (4-0) and its aerial circus travels to unranked Libby (2-2), where QB Jarrett Wilson will try to pad his already absurd passing statistics. In three counting games, Wilson is 88-for-118 passing for 1,182 yards and 19 touchdowns with zero interceptions; he also tossed four TD passes in a 49-21 exhibition victory over the Kalispell Glacier junior varsity, a game scheduled after Butte Central forfeited the season opener to the Pirates.

The rankings:

Class AA

Missoula Sentinel (3-0) Billings West (3-1) Butte (3-1) Glacier (3-1) Helena (3-1)

Class A

Hamilton (4-0) Laurel (3-0) Billings Central (3-0) Whitefish (4-0) Polson (4-0)

Class B