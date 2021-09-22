Podcast: Learning Through Loss

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The Flathead Valley has been rocked by the deaths by suicide of two high school aged kids that were reported in the last two weeks. These marked the seventh and eighth deaths by suicide in the high school age group in the area in the last year and a half. Flathead Beacon assistant managing editor Tristan Scott joins host Micah Drew to talk about his coverage of the recent tragedies and how the community is working to enhance suicide prevention awareness.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the contract negotiations at Logan Health, the retirement of the Flathead County fairgrounds manager, and a wrap up of Glacier National Park’s ticketed entry system.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.