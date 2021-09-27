NTSB Investigating Small Plane Crash Near Billings

BILLINGS — Federal authorities said Monday they were investigating the crash of a small plane in southern Montana.

According to preliminary information, the Beech 35S plane crashed near Billings, north of Billings Flying Service airstrip, on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m., National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Keith Holloway said.

Three people were reported to be on board but Holloway referred questions about their condition to local authorities. A telephone message left for the Yellowstone County sheriff was not immediately returned.

The NTSB plans to have an investigator at the site on Monday, Holloway said.

The investigation will include looking at any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and a review of the plane’s maintenance records and medical and flight history of the pilot, he said. A typical NTSB investigation can take between one and two years to complete, he said.