Man Charged With Deliberate Homicide in Kalispell Shooting

A transient man who allegedly killed the manager of Fuel Fitness and Nutrition during a Sept. 16 shootout in the Kalispell business’s parking lot has been charged in Flathead County District Court with one felony count of deliberate homicide and another for attempted deliberate homicide.

Judge Dan Wilson on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Jonathan Douglas Shaw, 35, ordering that the defendant be taken into custody immediately upon his release from Logan Health in Kalispell, where he was treated for a gunshot wound after the shooting.

According to charging documents in the case, the events unfolded on Sept. 16 when Kalispell police officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the Fuel Fitness parking lot, located at 1305 U.S. Highway 2. Upon arriving at the 24-hour fitness center, authorities discovered a man they later identified as Matthew Hurley, the gym’s manager, who was lying dead in the parking lot with blood on his body and “what appeared to be bullet wounds” to the man’s torso and face.

Investigators spoke with Fuel Fitness assistant manager Matthew Underhill, who explained that he and Hurley had gone outside to the parking lot to speak with Shaw, who they’d discovered had been sleeping there without permission. Hurley explained he was revoking Shaw’s gym membership in exchange for a partial refund, to which Shaw replied, “Well, you are going to die,” and started shooting at Hurley, according to documents. Another man, who police later identified as Shaw, was lying facedown on the ground; however, when he raised himself to his knees officers observed a handgun on the ground in front of him, records state.

Police also spoke to a Fuel Fitness customer named William Keck, who told investigators he’d walked outside the facility and heard “what sounded like firecrackers popping,” then encountered Underhill sprinting toward him. Underhill explained to Keck that Hurley had been shot, at which point Keck retrieved a pistol from his vehicle. He then noticed Shaw climbing into a truck and ordered the man to get out. Keck told officers that Shaw opened the truck’s door and “two rounds came right at me.” Keck returned fire, striking Shaw, and only then realizing he’d also been struck in the leg with a bullet, requiring medical treatment.

Shaw’s bail has been set at $1 million. He faces a maximum sentence of death penalty or 100 years in the Montana State Prison. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing before Judge Wilson in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 28.