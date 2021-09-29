Market Trends: Sale Quantities and Speeds

Folks are trying to divine the top-of-market, watching each successive month’s statistics as soon as they become available, looking for indicators. Their inquiries drive my frequent refresh of this chart, as soon as I get new monthly data. I included sales of single-family residences, ranging in sold prices between $150,000 and $799,999, charting as bars the quantity (by month sold) and as lines the median days from listing to contract (DTC).

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.