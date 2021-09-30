Drone Flights Force Grounding of Firefighting Aircraft

BIG SKY — Authorities say unauthorized drone flights over a Montana wildfire prevented firefighting aircraft from being used against the blaze burning in rugged terrain south of Big Sky.

Custer Gallatin National Forest officials said the fire in the drainage for Upper Taylor Fork creek grew to more than 70 acres by Wednesday.

Drones over the area forced officials to ground aircraft for safety twice since the fire was first reported Monday afternoon, forest spokesperson Marna Daley said.

The lack of air support meant crews on the ground had to take a less direct approach to suppressing the fire, which allowed it to grow.

About 40 personnel were working on the fire with more due to arrive.