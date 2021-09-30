State Hospital Patient Pleads Guilty to Killing Her Mother

GREAT FALLS – A Montana State Hospital patient has pleaded guilty to killing her mother in Great Falls more than four years ago.

Pamela Jean Courtnage pleaded guilty Tuesday to mitigated deliberate homicide in the May 2017 death of Katherine Elaine Courtnage, 69, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

Katherine Courtnage suffered blows to the head and her throat was cut, Cascade County prosecutors said.

Pamela Courtnage had previously been hospitalized for mental health treatment and was committed to the Montana State Hospital after her not guilty plea. There, she was forcibly medicated after initially being found unfit to stand trial.

Courtnage entered her guilty plea on Tuesday, saying at the time of her mother’s death she believed her family had placed microchips inside her head in order to harm her.

County Attorney Josh Racki said the state plans to recommend that Courtnage be committed to the state health department, which means she would remain at the hospital in Warm Springs. A sentencing date has not been set.