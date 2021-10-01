More than a year-and-a-half into the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are not all right.

We thought it would get better once the safe and effective COVID vaccine was available last winter. We knew our kids wouldn’t be eligible, especially those younger than 11 years old, for some time, but we imagined that those, namely adults, who were eligible would rush to get their shot and protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community. Yet only 44% of the eligible population in Flathead County has received the vaccine and our county is in a sickening race to lead the state in positive cases. The county’s low vaccination rate jeopardizes the health of everyone, especially our children.

Parents are not all right. Across the state, hospitals are overflowing and many are either in or preparing for crisis standards of care. Along with worrying about our kids getting sick, we worry about them climbing boulders, riding bikes, or sliding down the stairs (you know, things kids do) will result in a trip to an overcrowded ER. We say, just under our breath, as they race up the tree or down the sidewalk on their scooters: “Stay safe, we can’t go to the hospital.”

Parents are not all right because most of us have burned through our sick and vacation leave, if we even are offered this type of benefit at the place of our employment, because our kids have either been placed in quarantine or had COVID-19. Or perhaps we’ve had a positive exposure and we fear we’ll spread it to our children. We’re just a few weeks into the new school year and already many area schools and classrooms have shut down due to the virus. It’s nearly impossible to work from home – if that’s even an option – and try to teach our kids at the same time. For most families, children thrive in their school and daycare settings, connecting with their peers, and building new relationships. Even while wearing a mask, our kiddos get these positive experiences, and they don’t mind the mask. Most kids just want to go to school, play with their friends, and stay healthy.

We’re stressed because the institutions that make up a democracy and contribute to successful societies like our public schools, health departments, and local governments are under threat by those who’ve corrupted the meaning of personal liberty and undermine any sort of experts or authority, instead adhering to misinformation that spreads like a dangerous virus itself. We’re frazzled because our friends who are medical workers or public servants suffer from unfounded abuse when all they are trying to do is save lives.

We’re angry because the health crisis doesn’t have to be this bad. We look to places across the country and other nations that support public health measures such as vaccine confidence, mask mandates, sufficient and expedient testing, as well as creating a culture that promote the community and wellbeing over any sort of warped idea of personal freedom with envy. We know that so much of this could be prevented.

I’ll be the first to admit that as a parent I’m not all right. But I know that I’m not the only parent who’s overwhelmed. Hopefully before the snow falls the vaccine will be available to children ages 5-11, which means my eldest will be protected and we’ll be able to breathe a small sigh of relief. Right now, we’ll take what we can get.

Maggie Doherty is the owner of Kalispell Brewing Company on Main Street.