Market Trends: Returning to Normal

Residential home sale quantities, by quarter, in Flathead County effectively returned to normal trend lines by the third quarter of 2021. You can see the 2020 blue columns for quarter three and quarter four had blown out the norm, but now the gold quarter three column for 2021 has returned to normal.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.