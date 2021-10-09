City Officials Need to Address Homelessness

Matthew David Hurley was murdered by one of our “residents” living in his car behind a fitness center. Our elected officials have done NOTHING to help prevent this from happening again. Some of these people need mental help. Some have physical disabilities. Many could be transitioned into some kind of employment.

Handing out food and shelter for a day does NOTHING to solve the problem. The daily approval of high-end apartments and homes just shows how our officials only care about the developers. The $6,ooo,ooo budgeted for the new “sidewalk” behind the mall could go a long way to help these people get on their feet.

It is disgusting that we had more outcry when we killed the North Fork bears than Matthew David Hurley.

Our officials and homeless centers better look at Missoula’s problems because it is here now.

Gil Conrad

Kalispell