Market Trends: Price Per Foot

In early September, we compared median sold price per foot, over the past year, by city and original list price range. The chart covered August 31, 2020 through July 31, 2021. It was filtered to single-family residences with two-plus beds, one-plus baths, total square feet from 900 to 10,000, and original list prices from $300,000 to $899,999. Let’s update the chart, shifting forward by two months (October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021).

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Polson shot up in the $400’s, down in the $700’s. Kalispell continues inching upward, in all but the $800’s. Bigfork broadly at $250+, in all but the $700’s. Columbia Falls now over $300 per foot, in the top four original list price ranges – higher than all others in three ranges. To help you compare the prior chart to the latest data, I have labeled them 1 (prior) and 2 (latest), in an animated GIF in the online Beacon.

GIF (rotating charts):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.