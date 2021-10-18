Skip to content
Lifestyle

Autumn Gold

Shiver for the first time on a cool crisp day. Hear the crunch of leaves underfoot as you retire your sandals for thick socks and boots. Seasons change. Summer falls into autumn.

By Chelsea Martini
Kayla Stephens, photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

Model: Kayla Stephens

What she’s wearing: Pendleton – Long Westerley Cardigan, $259, The Toggery, Whitefish

Styled by Chelsea Martini and Mandy Mohler. Photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

STYLE GUIDE

First Aid Book

$30

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Classic Western Bandana – Red

$10

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Ceramic Flask

$49

Round House Pottery

Columbia Falls

1970 Montana Road Map

$6.50

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Kraft Field Notes 

$10/pack of three

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Vintage Binoculars

$40

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Knitted Hat

$29

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Classic Western Bandana – Yellow

$10

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Elsewhere Candle Co. – ‘Yellowstone’ Soy Candle

$19.99

Army Navy

Kalispell

Duke Cannon – Tactical SPF stick

$9

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

Kalispell

Oak Moss Bear Oil

$14

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Magical Conifer Balm

$19

Simply Josephine

Eureka

Oak Moss Wild Soap Bar

$6.50

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Beekeeper Made – Peppermint Chapstick

$4

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

First Aid Kit – Accessories

$9.99

Army Navy

Kalispell

Binoculars Field Pouch – Pine Green

$23

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Crocodile Match Box

$13

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

Pendleton – Long Westerley Cardigan

$259.00

The Toggery

Whitefish

Carmex – Classic Lip Balm 

$1

Walgreens

Kalispell

Vintage Enamel Mug

$1.50

The Salvation Army

Kalispell

Vintage Lunch Box

$15

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Red Wing – Iron Ranger Boot

$329

The Toggery

Kalispell

