Missoula Man Charged with Running Over, Killing Girlfriend

A Missoula man is charged with running over his girlfriend with his pickup truck, killing her, during an alcohol-fueled argument in a grocery store parking lot, Missoula County prosecutors said.

Bradley Don Nagel, 53, was charged Monday with deliberate homicide and driving under the influence in the death of Lucille Synek.

Nagel was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bond was to be set. He did not have an attorney prior to the hearing, court officials said.

The couple was arguing Saturday night after having drinks at a nearby bar, investigators said. Surveillance video showed her shoving him several times, court records said.

Nagel got into his pickup truck and Synek stood in front of it. As Nagel started driving forward, Synek moved to the driver’s side of the pickup truck, charging documents said.

The truck accelerated, the woman fell and the rear tire of the truck drove over her, charging documents said. Synek died at the hospital a short time later.

Nagel told investigators that he “goosed it” and “boom,” “I guess I ran over her by her head,” according to charging documents. He said he thought she would move out of the way and that he didn’t mean to run over her.