Market Trends: Median Square Footage By Price Range

Let’s look at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold during the past 12 months – by city and sold price range (looking back from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sep. 30, 2021)

Whitefish single-family residences are often smaller by purchase price than other locales, but not always. You might assume that Polson always delivers more square footage for the dollar, and the chart proves you’re correct. Columbia Falls shows more footage than Kalispell, for homes sold between $300,000 and $499,999 – but it fell short of Bigfork at $600,000 and above.