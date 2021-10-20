Podcast: 2021 Kalispell City Elections

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Halloween is looming at the end of the calendar month which means it’s almost time for the 2021 election cycle.

As an off- off year in elections, it’s easy to overlook this year’s vote without a presidential candidate, congressional candidates or state legislators on the ballot, but municipal races throughout the county will directly shape policies in Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish and the surrounding areas as the county continues to grow. Staff reporter Maggie Dresser joins the podcast to talk about the races for Kalispell city council and the mayors race.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the passing of Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person, a new wildfire southwest of Kalispell, a lawsuit filed by several local citizen groups against the Department of Environmental Quality and more.

Coming up, be on the lookout for a bonus episode of the Flathead Beacon Podcast that will feature a farewell conversation with outgoing managing editor Myers Reece, who’s last day at the Beacon was this week.

