Ronan Man Killed in Car Crash

A 58-year-old Ronan man died in a car crash while driving in Lake County on the morning of Oct. 21.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the man was heading south on U.S. Highway 93 toward St. Ignatius when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line for an unknown reason. The struck vehicle exited the road and rolled, ejecting the passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver from Ronan died on impact while the passenger, a 55-year-old man also from Ronan, was injured and transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was a 49-year-old man from Arlee who sustained injuries and was taken to St. Lukes Hospital in Ronan. The crash is still under investigation.