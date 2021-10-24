Kalispell Chamber Conducts Childcare Survey

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce is now offering an online survey to employers, parents and childcare providers to obtain feedback regarding the workforce shortage and lack of childcare in the valley. The survey is the first step in plan called the Business Case for Quality, Affordable and Accessible Childcare Initiative.

The countywide effort began at a luncheon over the summer when Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President Lorraine Clarno and Whitefish-based Applied Communications consultant Kate McMahon met with local employers.

Unable to recruit workers, employers identified the lack of childcare as a major contributor to the valley’s labor shortage because many struggling parents had left the workforce to care for their kids at home.

In coming months, the city will conduct surveys and host focus groups for the public so community members try to find a long-term solution.

“The survey is our first step in addressing our community’s unique needs,” Clarno said. “Then we can convene childcare providers, employers, faith leaders and parents around the table and brainstorm ideas,”

The Business Case for Childcare Solutions Survey was the first step in identifying obstacles to affordable childcare. It asked employed individuals multiple-choice questions to evaluate their day-to-day schedule and consider ideas for recruiting childcare workers.

Participants who completed the survey were also asked to join a one-hour focus group discussion. The chamber and McMahon held six different discussions throughout October to help identify strategies to address childcare needs. The last group met Oct. 25.

The ongoing study is being funded by the $42 million in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to increase childcare capacity and to encourage municipalities to come up with innovative solutions.

According to the Department of Labor and Industry, the average wage of a childcare worker in Montana is $11.50 an hour. Increasing the pay of childcare providers can come at the expense of keeping daycare affordable.

The industry worsened during the pandemic when labor shortages resulted in local businesses competing for employees and boosting their hourly wages.

Now as daycare centers struggle to maintain current staffing, fewer openings are available to families. Since 2020, the valley has lost 40% of its childcare providers, and as the valley grows, its childcare system is failing to keep up, only meeting about 33% of the current demand.

“The biggest issue is the shortage of workers,” McMahon said. “Hiring is the most outstanding need, especially for childcare workers. They are competing with restaurant and retail, which pay more by the hour.”

According to McMahon, another survey will circulate in November for parents and families followed by another set of focus groups. In December, McMahon hopes to produce a report with findings and recommendations.

“I’m confident that this initiative, its participants and committee will find a creative solution so that daycares can open up more spots,” Clarno said. “The ARPA grants will help, but I know we will need to rely on our private sector, too.”

To complete the survey or register for a focus group visit https://kalispellchamber.com/chamber-priorities/.