Helena Man Missing Near Polebridge

A Helena man last seen near Polebridge was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 24 at approximately 1:30 p.m. after family members said he walked into the trees to use the restroom and did not return, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Bostrom, 40, is 6’6″ tall, 250 pounds, bald with a red beard and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search and Rescue are conducting a search.