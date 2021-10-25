Man Drives into Pond While Being Pursued by Police, Dies

MISSOULA – A man died after driving into a pond while being pursued by Missoula police, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop Saturday evening, but the driver did not stop and officers began a pursuit, police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.

The man’s vehicle drove into a field west of Missoula and then into a pond, she said.

The man got out of the vehicle and officers directed him to swim toward them, but he swam away and went under water, Arnold said.

Missoula County Search and Rescue recovered the man’s body. His name has not been released.

No weapons were used and no shots were fired, Arnold told the Missoulian.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the man’s death