Are You Mad?

Did anyone else read former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer’s bullying session in the opinion section? Isn’t it fascinating mainstream groupthink projects Joe Biden is the most popular president in American history? Eight-one million votes and we can’t examine how votes are counted in this country? Both parties have admitted to suspicion of electronic voting platforms in the past. There was an HBO documentary two decades old displaying software hacking of electronic voting machines. I’m officially skeptical of 81 million votes, and I believe that to be common sense.

I’ve been a legislator and had a steak dinner in Boulder. It’s really good. I forget the name of the bar. The legislators aren’t the ones making money in Helena. In 2019 it was like $11 an hour plus per diem. The lobbyists and full-time bureaucrats and various full-time elected officials could be – or just earning a living-wage more likely.

How’s everyone’s free trial of socialism going? Pretty sad how fast Biden can kill an economy reversing former President Donald Trump’s executive orders on oil.

David Dunn, former legislator

Kalispell