Market Trends: Single-family Residence Deep Dive

Polson readers have asked for a closer comparison between Polson single-family residence sales, and those of Kalispell and Columbia Falls. Since we don’t yet have October data, let’s look at January through September each year (for the last three years). How many homes sold in each city ($200,000 through $799,999 sold price range), by square footage range, for each of those periods each year (see colored columns)? Same-colored lines depict the median sold price per square foot. Since readers also wanted a comparison of listing-to-contract speeds (days to contract, or DTC), I’ve added same-colored dashed lines for those.

Kalispell sells the greatest quantity, across all size ranges. Columbia Falls leads in price-per-foot, below 3,000 sqft.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.