Podcast: Born to Climb

Northwest Montana is full of outdoor adventurers taking on all sorts of endeavors through the mountains in all seasons. Among the myriad of stories swapped over brews or coffee, some just happen to stand out, such as those told about alpinist Jason Robertson. Over the last 25 years, Jason has been quietly pursuing the most challenging routes up all 234 of Glacier National Park’s listed summits, ascending many of them solo and in winter.

Flathead Beacon managing editor Tristan Scott spent a day with Jason in the mountains last month and wrote about him and his feats for this week’s cover story in the Beacon. Tristan sat down with host Micah Drew to talk about his day with Jason and share some of his tales among Montana’s peaks.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including a recent hearing over a controversial Whitefish development, proposed regulations on Flathead Lake’s islands, a petition attempting to recall the members of the Whitefish School District Board of Trustees and some updates on prep sports.

