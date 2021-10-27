Victim Identified in Evergreen Shooting

A Kalispell man was fatally shot during a confrontation with a known acquaintance behind Kmart in Evergreen at 10 p.m. on Sunday night, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
David W. Meacham, 51, died at the scene due to injuries.
The Flathead County Sheriffs Detective Division is continuing to investigate the incident and all parties involved have been identified and interviewed.
