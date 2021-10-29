Western Montana Teenager Dies in Accidental Shooting

HAMILTON – A teenager from the western Montana town of Victor was killed in an accidental shooting when a firearm being handled by a friend discharged, Ravalli County officials said Thursday.

The two teenagers had been hunting together over the weekend. On Monday they were at a residence near Pinedale when one of the teens was handling a pistol that fired, Sheriff Steve Holton said.

The Victor teenager died at the scene. The teen was not identified.

“We have no reason to believe that it was anything other than a tragic accident,” Holton told the Ravalli Republic. “It is a tragic reminder that people should always follow the basic firearm safety rules. Treat every weapon like it is loaded. Never point a firearm in anyone’s direction and know what’s in front of the muzzle.”