Your Guide to Halloween

Spooky happenings are afoot in every corner of the valley this time of the year and youngsters are dreaming of candy. Ease into this Halloween, which falls on a Sunday this year, with a monster bash, or two, over the weekend. For more events, check out www.flatheadevents.net.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Deer Park Harvest Carnival

Columbia Falls, 11 a.m.

Wear your costumes to this annual carnival that is fun for the whole family at the Deer Park School. There will be face painting, a haunted house, photo booth, a cupcake walk and games.

Trunk or Treat

Evergreen, 2 p.m.

Bring the kiddos and enjoy some good old-fashioned Halloween fun with the sheriff’s posse at this community event at the K-Mart parking lot in Evergreen/ Firefighter, EMS and law enforcement along with local business will provide a fun and safe place for games, candy and prizes for all.

Creeptober: Creepy Crawlers of Montana

Kalispell, 7 p.m.

Celebrate the misunderstood, unappreciated and gross in the natural world at Lone Pine State Park. Held in an open-air picnic shelter around the fire, this sranger talk will let you enjoy night sounds while learning about some of the spookier residents in Lone Pine: insects, bugs and arachnids. Hot cocoa and apple cider will be served.

Haunted Hotel – Homicide

Kalispell, 7 p.m.

Discover who done it as you watch this 1850’s hotel murder mystery party at Water’s Edge Winery. Participants can attend and watch or, with a ticket, engage in a spooky role and watch a murder mystery unfold as they play throughout the night. Suspects and witnesses can stick around for a spooktacular dance party. Prizes will be given for best costume and acting. Must be 21 and over to play.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Howl-o-Ween

Kalispell, 9 a.m.

Howl-o-ween is right around the corner and four-legged family members can join in on the trick or treating fun at Dee-O-Gee. There will be a costume contest, photo opportunity and prizes are up for paws! Pumpkin lattes for the pups and spiced cider for the their humans will be served.

Town Trick or Treat

Whitefish, 3 p.m.

Trick or treat in downtown Whitefish on Central Avenue where merchants will hand out candy and treats to little goblins and ghouls. Come dressed to impress and look out for bright orange “Trick-or-Treaters Welcomed” signs on merchant doors to know who is participating.

Unhaunted Halloween

Kalispell, 5:30 p.m.

Looking for something to do with the children on Halloween that won’t result in nightmares? Stop by the Exchange Station where families will together read “I’m Not A Scaredy Cat (A Prayer for When You Wished You Were Brave)” and then make (Not) Scaredy Cat masks. Candy bags will also be given out.

Halloween Music Spectacular with Quantum Pulse

Kalispell, 6 p.m.

Join Bias Brewing for some spooky Halloween fun for the whole family with Quantum Pulse. Tricks and treats will be served for goblins of all ages; candy for the kiddos and a free four-ounce pour of beer for adults with the magic words: “Trick or Treat!”

All Weekend

Ghost Tours

Kalispell

The Conrad Mansion is hosting its annual ghost tours on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. Guests are invited to walk the darkened halls with only the glimmer of candlelight to guide them. They will hear Conrad family ghosts stories and other strange happenings at the mansion. More info: conradmansion.com

Sweet Pickin’s Pumpkin Patch

Kalispell

Step into a whimsical, autumn wonderland and find outdoor activities for the whole family: A petting zoo, bumblebee barrel train and apple cannon only represent a few. Snack on spooky, pumpkin flavored treats and kettle corn. More info: sweetpickinspumpkinpatch.com

Fritz Corn Maze’s Haunted

Trail and Barn

Kalipsell

Watch out for zombies, gorillas and me with chainsaws when walking through the Haunted Trail in the Fritz Corn Maze! The Haunted Barn will be sure to give thrill seekers a spook with creepy doctors, spiders, ghosts, and other creepy crawlers. The Tunnels of Terror will give even the brave a good scare! Haunted attractions are open Saturday and Sunday from 7-10 p.m. $10/person. More info: fritzcornmaze.com

Haunted House at Tailing Loop Winery

Kalispell

Kids and adults can experience the full half-acre haunted house, if they dare! Those of age can venture inside the Tasting Room for some harvested blood bag wines. Terror is guaranteed for $5 per person on Saturday and Sunday from 6-8 p.m. More info: tailingloopwinery.com