Market Trends: Flathead Home Sales by City and Style

Which single-family residence styles sell in the greatest quantities, how fast from listing to contract (median), for how much per square foot (median)? See chart (I filtered out some columns, such as A-frame, cabin and others – as they were chock-full of outliers). Let’s compare Sept. 30 back to the prior Oct. 1, for 2021, 2020 and 2019. Ranch and 1.5-2 story styles sell in greatest quantities. One-story and log often sell for the most per square foot.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.