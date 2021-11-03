Podcast: 99 Minutes From First Place

“It’s just the game you know. It can be so cruel sometimes. It’s a beautiful struggle and we love the game because it tests you on so many different levels. The game itself, the sport, the season, this journey teaches these kids so much about the things they’ll be facing in life.” ~ Glacier soccer coach Ryan Billiet.

Last weekend saw the culmination of yet another fall sports season as the state soccer championships played out across the state. The Class A and Class AA Boys both featured teams from the Flathead Valley. In Class A, the championship was a rematch of last year with Whitefish and Columbia Falls taking the field up in Whitefish and the Bulldogs coming out victorious.

In the Double A final, the Glacier Wolfpack returned to the championships for the second time in program history to face two-time reigning champion Hellgate down in Missoula. That game played out over 99 minutes, taking two overtime periods before there was finally a break in the stellar defense and goalkeeping to give Hellgate a third straight title and send the Wolfpack home with a second place trophy.

Glacier coach Ryan Billiet joins host Micah Drew to talk about the years of work that brought the Wolfpack to the state final, how the match played out and the graduating members of his team.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including a report listing COVID-19 as the state’s third leading cause of death, updates on Montana’s redistricting commission and the upcoming tourism town hall.

