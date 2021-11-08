I’m adjusting slowly to the physical changes of growth in my beloved Flathead County because I realize the only constant is CHANGE. You either grow from accepting it, or shrink from fighting it, and the key here is to persevere in understanding it.

However, what I am struggling with, is the loss of the sense of community that I feel from the vitriolic anger and inability to accept certain 2020 election outcomes that continue to bleed into letters to the editor. What doesn’t make sense is why not question all of the outcomes, not just the ones not in favor? Is it my imagination that a sense of community is balancing on the political chaos that seems to be poisoning our ability to work towards the common good again? Apparently, this is the outcome from trying to merge church and state. Is there no ability through our spiritual beliefs to heal this great divide? Where has so much arrogance, outright hatred and disrespect arisen from, and why isn’t each person down on their knees in thanksgiving for their amazing blessings and good fortune? My Montana has always been known for its friendliness and I hope we all can set aside our differences and focus on lending a hand instead of pointing a finger.

Sheila Shapiro

Whitefish