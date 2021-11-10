Market Trends: Flathead County Condo and Townhouse Sales

Single-family residence market activity, in the Flathead, far exceeds that of attached homes (condos and townhouses), but we have not focused upon the latter since March. This week’s column showcases the past four years of sales activity, for Flathead County attached homes (see chart).

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

I filtered my analysis to include only those with two-plus bedrooms, one-plus baths, 700-4,500 square feet, having sold for prices between $200,000 and $699,999 over the past four years (Sept. 30 back to Oct. 1 the prior year). The gold bars are the most recent 12 months of sales quantities, and you can easily see that both types of attached homes shot upward for $300,000 through $599,999 homes. The gold line is the median sold price per square foot, and it broadly inched upwards. The median percentage of sold price to original list price was broadly at or above the ask.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.