Christmas Creeps Up

With supply chains breaking, shipping costs increasing and the mail more unreliable than ever, the time is nigh to address the seasonal elephant in the room: holiday shopping.

“But it’s only the second week of November!” That would be a good argument every year except this one. With shortages in a variety of goods expected this year and shipping containers continuing to stack up and collect dust off America’s coasts, Santa is asking for his Christmas list early.

If you really want to get anxiety, the Deseret News in Salt Lake City published a story on Oct. 19 with the headline: “Is it already too late for Christmas shopping?” It cited a survey conducted last month by data analyst firm Morning Consult that found 50% of U.S. shoppers are getting an early start on holiday shopping.

The poll had a few more grim numbers: 51% of those early shoppers reported stores were out of at least one item they were looking for; 54% reported an item they wanted to buy online was out of stock; and 49% claimed an item they wanted was backordered and delivery would be delayed.

Happy holidays!

Meanwhile, with inflation at a more than decade-long high, 2021 is expected to be among the most expensive holiday shopping seasons ever. But consumers are still expected to buy – or at least try to buy – more items than ever before. According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales are expected to grow between 8.5% and 10.5% this year compared to 2020, to $859 billion, which would set a new holiday spending record in the U.S.

In other words, this is going to be the biggest and longest Christmas season of all time and those of us who traditionally wait until after Thanksgiving to erect a tree and start perusing for presents should already feel stressed out. The national chains aren’t helping matters since they apparently conspired together to lengthen the holiday.

Nordstrom set up its display of Balsam Hill artificial Christmas trees in early October, a week or two earlier than normal. Lowe’s decorated its stores a week earlier. Big Lots, a budget retailer, put out its Christmas goods right after Labor Day. Amazon and Target are offering holiday promotions earlier than ever to ease the nerves of consumers concerned about lack of inventory.

I’m not sure if it’s working.

Locally, stores are stocking up for the seasonal rush. The bike shops have bikes and ski shops have skis. The inventory is there. The only concern is over the ability to replenish the goods once they’re sold.

Like the big box stores, small businesses are encouraging potential buyers to make their purchases earlier. And, if you see something you like, buy it instead of mulling over whether you think the recipient will like it.

I, for one, will be embracing the chaos. I look forward to watching the viral videos of shoppers fighting over the last discounted television. I can’t wait to navigate the crush of Black Friday crowds. There will be empty store shelves, Christmas music on a loop and a tinge of stress when I bundle up to brave the elements.

It’s a holiday season that reflects 2019 more than 2020. And I prefer the former.