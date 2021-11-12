Flathead’s Milner, Nadeau Sign College Letters of Intent

Flathead High School seniors Lily Milner (swimming) and Fin Nadeau (wrestling) each signed a National Letter of Intent on Nov. 10 to continue their athletic careers in college.

Swimmer Lily Milner of Flathead High School on March 11, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Milner will swim next fall for the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Utah finished fifth at the 2021 PAC-12 swimming championships. Going in to her senior season Milner is a double-double state champion after winning the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke in back-to-back state meets with huge margins of victory. Last year, her sizzling time of 50.98 seconds in the freestyle was nearly three seconds faster than her hearest competitor, and her 56.58 winning time in the backstroke was more than two seconds clear of the field.

Fin Nadeau at the 2021 state wrestling tournament. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Nadeau will continue his wrestling career at Binghamton University (NCAA Division I, American East Conference) in Binghamton, New York. He has three runner-up finishes at the state wrestling meet, most recently at 152 pounds, and will be aiming to take the title as a senior this season.