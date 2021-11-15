Damaging Winds Expected for Parts of Montana, Wyoming

GREAT FALLS — Forecasters say a powerful storm will sweep through Montana and Wyoming early this week and bring high winds that are expected to blow down trees and power lines.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front northwest of Great Falls, Montana localized gusts could exceed 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour), the National Weather Service said Monday.

Winds gusting to 75 miles per hour or more were expected in northwestern Wyoming, with higher gusts possible along the Chief Joseph Highway.

A high wind warning for much of the region remains in effect into Tuesday. Authorities warn the high winds could make driving difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles that are more prone to being blown over.