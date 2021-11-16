More than 3,000 Remain Without Power After Windstorm

High winds whipped through northwest Montana on Monday night and early Tuesday, reaching speeds of 63 miles per hour in Kalispell and causing more than 10,000 customers to lose power across the region, according to Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC).

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,900 members remained without power in isolated areas west of Kalispell, while widespread outages stretched from Marion to Libby, the most severely impacted community in the service area.

“We have outages in our entire service area from Libby to Essex,” FEC Communications Supervisor Katie Pfennigs said.

With 40 to 50 individual outages in need of repair, Pfennigs expects some members to be without power until at least tomorrow.

“It’s a mess out there,” Pfennigs said. “There’s a lot of damage.”

Line crews, tree crews and patrol crews are assisting with the effort along with mutual-aid personnel who are working across the service area to patrol lines and cut trees. Crews were dispatched to Libby and parts of Marion last night and headed west of Kalispell, Essex, Coram and Hungry Horse today. Blacktail Mountain does not have power and will remain out until further notice.

The early-morning power outages affected local businesses, as well, with bakers unable to bake bread at Ceres Bakery in Kalispell. Glacier National Park officials temporarily closed a section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road at the foot of Lake McDonald Lodge until crews could clear the scenic byway of downed trees.

“It’s a very lengthy, challenging and dangerous process,” Pfennigs said.

FEC reminds members to never touch or go near a downed power line.

For updates, visit www.flatheadelectric.com/outage-updates/.