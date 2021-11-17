Podcast: Battle Over Access

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

The fight over abortion access has been playing out in statehouses and courts across the country in recent months, including high profile cases such as a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks while letting regular citizens carry out enforcement. Here in Montana, the Republican controlled legislature held its first session in 16 years without the threat of a Democratic governor’s veto, and passed several laws restricting abortion access in the state.

Beacon Staff Writer Maggie Dresser wrote about the battle over access in this week’s cover story, and sat down with host Micah Drew to discuss her reporting.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including record breaking visitation in Glacier National Park, updates on local COVID-19 cases, a controversial library book and the return of the Brawl of the Wild.

