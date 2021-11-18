Montana Soccer Coaches of the Year Announced

The United Soccer Coaches organization has finalized its winners for the Treasure State from the 2021 prep soccer season.

Missoula Hellgate senior Marcus Anderson took home the boys player of the year honor, and Bozeman Gallatin junior Olivia Collins took home the honor on the girls side. Anderson led his team to a Class AA state title as he netted 13 goals and had 23 assists, while Collins scored 19 goals and had eight assists as Gallatin finished second in the AA.

The AA girls coach of the year honor went to Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey. The AA boys coach of the year was Kalispell Glacier head coach Ryan Billiet whose team lost a close overtime match against Hellgate.

For Class A, Columbia Falls head coach O’Brien Byrd was the A boys coach of the year after his team finished second to Whitefish.

Columbia Falls Wildcats head coach O’Brien Byrd visits with his team at the half of the state championship game against the Whitefish Bulldogs in Whitefish on Oct. 30, 2021. The Bulldogs won 3-2. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The A girls side had two winners, which is a change from normal. The award was split into a public school winner and private school winner. Laurel head coach Tom Maack won the public school award after his team finished as the A state champ, and the private school honor went to Billings Central head coach Nolan Trafton.