Man Dies in Rollover Crash Near Ferndale

A 52-year-old Kalispell man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on Montana Highway 83 on the evening of Nov. 18, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle A. Hawley was driving southbound near mile marker 78 near Ferndale when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway on a curve. The vehicle rolled down a steep embankment and stopped against some trees. The driver was ejected during the rollover and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The cause and manner of death are still pending investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.