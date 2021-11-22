Two Children Found Dead at Missoula Residence, Woman Detained

MISSOULA – Two children were found dead at a residence on the west side of Missoula on Friday morning and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Officers were dispatched at around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of suspicious activity, NBC Montana reported.

Deputies detained a woman. There is no public safety threat, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the deceased, including their ages or when or how they died.