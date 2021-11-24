Dern and Springcreek Interchange Project Wraps Up for Season

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has finished construction for the season of the Dern Road and Springcreek Road interchange project west of Kalispell on U.S. Highway 2, nearly completing the roundabout that replaced a dangerous four-way intersection.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we implemented a solution that will vastly reduce and eliminate serious injuries and deaths,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said. “Our priority at MDT is getting everyone home safely each night. Roundabouts provide key safety benefits, reducing fatal crashes by 90%.”

Construction crews relocated the intersection approximately 120 feet northwest of its previous position, which is now on level ground.

MDT and Schellinger Construction crews started the project in May and will finish chip sealing and painting roadway lines in 2022 when warm and dry conditions return.

Between 2003 and 2014, there were 48 crashes at the Dern and Springcreek intersection, according to an MDT analysis. Officials selected a roundabout design to replace it based on safety and cost-effectiveness.

For more information about the project, visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvovle/dernspring.