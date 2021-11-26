Kalispell Murder Suspect Released from Flathead County Jail

A Kalispell man accused of killing his wife after first claiming that she fell down a flight of stairs was released from the Flathead County Detention Center in mid-November following a substantial bond reduction.

Bradley Hillious posted the $100,000 bond 10 days later after his Livingston-based attorney, Jami Rebsom, filed a notice stating her client would reside in Livingston. Flathead District Judge Robert Allison ordered the bail reduction Nov. 8, stating it was “sufficient to secure his future presence in court.” Allison cited the defendant’s stable physical and mental condition, his family ties to Flathead County, his job as a firefighter, and his lack of a prior criminal history as reasons to support the reduction.

Bail was originally set at $750,000 after Hillious was arrested in December 2020. Allison reduced it to $500,000 in January after Rebsom argued her client was not a flight risk and had not fled between the time of the alleged incident and his arrest on Dec. 24, 2020.

In October, Rebsom argued the $500,000 bond was “oppressive.” Since Hillious’ trial was delayed to Jan. 3, 2022, the attorney argued, his release allows him to assist with his defense. Moreover, she said, he is not a danger to the community, poses no flight risk and has no criminal history, according to documents.

Hillious is charged with a felony count of deliberate homicide for allegedly attacking and killing his wife, Amanda Hillious, at their home on Dec. 15. She died at the hospital four days later. Doctors who treated her observed a laceration on her head, a lacerated liver and broken ribs. An autopsy later determined she died of “blunt force injuries associated with neck compression.”

According to court records, Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Hilliouses’ home on Dec. 15 at Willow Glen Trail in Kalispell where they were greeted by Scott Hillious, Bradley’s father, who directed them to Amanda’s body near the bottom of the stairs. The deputies found Bradley Hillious attempting to render aid to his unresponsive wife.

Emergency responders arrived at the home shortly after and transported Amanda to the hospital.

According to charging documents, Scott and Bradley were both present in the home when Amanda’s injuries occurred, as were the couple’s four children, ages 1, 3, 5 and 11. The men initially reported they were both in their respective bedrooms when Bradley heard someone scream and discovered Amanda lying at the bottom of the stairs. Scott told law enforcement that his son told him Amanda fell down the stairs.

However, two of the couple’s children said they witnessed a fight between their parents and heard their mother scream “call 911” and “stop Brad” during the altercation. Bradley Hillious later admitted on the day of his arrest that he had been having an affair and he and Amanda had a physical altercation on the morning that she suffered the fatal injuries.

On Dec. 24, Scott Hillious purportedly committed suicide after detectives requested a follow-up interview from both Scott and Bradley.

Hillious reported the death to authorities and said his father approached him and said, “I can’t do this anymore. I’m not going to jail. I love you.” Bradley Hillious was arrested later that day.

Amanda Hillious had previously requested an order of protection against both her husband and father-in-law in April after she confronted Bradley about an affair. He responded violently, smashing two phones, pinning her against a wall and a vehicle, putting his hands around her neck and threatening to kill her, records state. She also alleged Scott Hillious threatened her when she attempted to leave with the couple’s children. Amanda later withdrew the request for an order of protection after she and her husband agreed to marital counseling, according to court documents.

In September 2021, Hillious’ defense counsel filed a motion seeking confidential criminal justice information about an EMT who responded to the report of Amanda’s death. Allison denied the motion on Nov. 9, citing a lack of relevant information.

According to documents, the EMT, a witness in the case, was charged on Feb. 22, 2021, with sexual intercourse without consent, a felony. The EMT reached a plea agreement with the state on Sept. 9, pleading guilty.

Hillious’ legal counsel filed a motion in the weeks following the plea deal calling it a “major relevant factor to this case,” and requested interviews of all medical personnel who responded, contending there was “medical negligence or malpractice” in Amanda’s treatment, namely locating an airway and airflow incorrectly and applying a chest compression device incorrectly.

In April, Hillious’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case due to the state’s failure to preserve exculpatory evidence and the intentional destruction of evidence, which the court denied.

Hillious faces life in prison if convicted of deliberate homicide.

He is scheduled to stand trial beginning Jan. 3, 2022.