Driver Near Whitehall Dies After Colliding Head-on with School Bus

BUTTE – A minivan collided head-on with a school bus in southeastern Montana on Monday morning, killing the driver of the minivan, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The van was westbound on U.S. Highway 2 near Whitehall and crossed the center line on a sharp right-hand corner, colliding with the oncoming bus just before 7 a.m., The Montana Standard reported.

The 52-year-old driver, from Manhattan, died at the scene. The van’s passenger, a 35-year-old from Belgrade, was taken to the hospital in Butte with injuries. Neither were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The bus driver and a 7-year-old boy on the bus were unhurt, the patrol said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.