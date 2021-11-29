Driver Near Whitehall Dies After Colliding Head-on with School Bus

BUTTE – A minivan collided head-on with a school bus in southeastern Montana on Monday morning, killing the driver of the minivan, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
The van was westbound on U.S. Highway 2 near Whitehall and crossed the center line on a sharp right-hand corner, colliding with the oncoming bus just before 7 a.m., The Montana Standard reported.
The 52-year-old driver, from Manhattan, died at the scene. The van’s passenger, a 35-year-old from Belgrade, was taken to the hospital in Butte with injuries. Neither were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The bus driver and a 7-year-old boy on the bus were unhurt, the patrol said.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.