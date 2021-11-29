Have They Forgotten Their Oath of Office?

Your article, “Battle Over Access,” fails to address the root cause for the desire to ban or restrict abortion in Montana, and nationwide. Let’s be clear, abortion is the diversion, the shell game, and the masquerade used by those who ultimately want to establish religion, their religion, in this state, and in this country. The constitutional debate was settled decades ago in Roe v. Wade. All current discussions against abortion are moral in their basis. Morals not based on anyone’s constitutional beliefs, but those of their religious beliefs.

For those of us who have taken the time to read the entire Roe v. Wade decision, we see in the majority opinion that same element that made our nation’s capital in the shape of a diamond and has us surviving as the longest running representative democracy in history. And what is that element? Compromise. A compromise where neither party got everything they wanted in that case. Without compromise there is no United States of America. Yet today in this state, there are those who would have us believe they know better than the U.S. Supreme Court, tell us, “We need to throw out Montana’s socialist rag of a constitution,” and if we follow them, they will lead us to enlightenment, and on the path of moral righteousness. Snake Oil has never looked or tasted so good.

The diversion is going so well the majority has forgotten those elected officials who took an oath of office, some with their hand on a Bible, swearing they would uphold the constitution, including never trying to establish religion, are doing the opposite.

John Marshall

Hot Springs