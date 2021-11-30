Hungry Horse to Stanton Creek Project Wraps Up for Season

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has finished construction for the season on U.S. Highway 2 on 26 miles from Hungry Horse to Stanton Creek, completing pavement preservation work.

Crews will return in the spring to paint final roadway lines and install signage, which will cause minor traffic delays.

This summer, MDT and Riverside Contracting resurfaced the roadway through cold in-place recycling, added new pavement markings, upgraded guardrails, added rumble strips and made American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp sidewalk enhancements.

“We appreciate the patience of the community and recognize the challenge of making these necessary improvements during a busy summer season,” John Schmidt, MDT’s Missoula District construction engineer, said. “By resurfacing the road in 2021, future maintenance was minimized, travel delays were lessened, and taxpayer money spared.”

Visit the project webpage at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/us2hungryhorse/ to learn more.