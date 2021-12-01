Podcast: The Last One with Myers Reese

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Several weeks ago, host Micah Drew sat down with founding Flathead Beacon member and former managing editor Myers Reese to talk about his departure from the paper, memories from his nearly 14 year tenure with the paper and his next career move to Portland, Oregon.

You can follow along with Myer’s latest journalistic venture and support the work done by the digital publication Underscore here.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including the end of the hunting season, an effort to change derogatory place names across the country and a tease of the winter issue of Flathead Living Magazine.

