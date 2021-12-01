Wind-pushed Fires Burning Near Great Falls and Browning

GREAT FALLS — Fires pushed by strong winds were burning east of Browning and south of Great Falls on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Browning Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday due to the winds, the fire and the loss of electricity, Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall posted on Facebook.

U.S. Highway 2 was shut down briefly Wednesday morning, the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said.

A high wind warning is in effect along the Rocky Mountain Front on Wednesday, with potential gusts of up to 90 mph (145 kph) in the Browning area, the National Weather Service said.

South of Great Falls, a fire that was reported at about 2:40 a.m. had destroyed several structures and was threatening others, Cascade County officials said.

There had been no injuries or deaths “to the best of our knowledge,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement early Wednesday.

Wind gusts in Great Falls were forecast to reach up to 70 mph (113 kph) on Wednesday, the weather service said.