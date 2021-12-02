Authorities Find Two Decomposing Bodies Near Lake Blaine

Authorities discovered the decomposing bodies of two men at a residence near Lake Blaine on Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor called requesting a welfare check, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said.

“They had been down for a long time,” Heino said.

Based on utility and mail records, the sheriff said the men have likely been dead since at least July.

Authorities found two firearms at the scene but have not confirmed the cause of death, Heino said.

The bodies have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.