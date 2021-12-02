Pedestrian Killed Near Reserve Drive

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle just north of Reserve Drive on U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, who officials estimated was in his 30s, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The man’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy and his identity has not been determined yet.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.