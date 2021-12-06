Billings Man Arrested After Woman Fatally Stabbed

BILLINGS – A Montana man was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide in connection to the weekend stabbing death of a 67-year-old female relative, police said.

Police responding to a complaint about a man trespassing Saturday morning at a hotel in Billings found the suspect walking along a roadway. After questioning him, they decided to conduct a welfare check at the home of a family member of the 29-year-old suspect.

At the home they found the victim dead with signs of trauma. Police said they were investigating a stabbing at the residence.

The suspect was being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center.