Pedestrian Killed Near Reserve Drive Identified

A Whitefish man died after he was struck by a vehicle just north of Reserve Drive on U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Lloyd How, 35, died at the scene after a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 2 just north of Reserve Drive hit him.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
