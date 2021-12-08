Podcast: Flathead Living Winter Edition 2021

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Once again another issue of Flathead Living Magazine, the new winter edition, is on its way from the printer and will be hitting stands soon. The magazine, which was helmed by former Flathead Beacon managing editor Myers Reece for a number of years, has a new editor, former Beacon staff writer Justin Franz. As the winter issue is almost ready for reading, Justin joins the podcast to talk about his years working on the magazine as a writer, why he loves the magazine format and some of the highlights of the new issue.

Later, Micah runs through the latest stories from the last week including the resignation of the interim library director, the temporary head of Glacier National Park, a successful kids vaccination clinic and staffing shortages among snowplow drivers.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.